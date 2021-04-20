Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) The '108 Ambulance' network in Jammu and Kashmir has ferried 4,350 coronavirus patients to hospitals since the pandemic began last year, officials said on Tuesday.

As many as 139 ambulances under the network have been stationed in different parts of the union territory to provide timely assistance to people infected with COVID-19 and suspected cases.

These ambulances are having essential drugs to deal with any medical emergency and are fitted with critical life-saving equipments, they said.

These ambulances have ferried 1,653 people with symptoms of COVID-19 and 4,350 coronavirus patients till date, a senior official said.

The authorities have appealed to people to take full advantage of this free-of-cost ambulance service by contacting toll free number 108.

