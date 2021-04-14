Srinagar, Apr 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1,086 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 248 travellers, taking the infection count to 1,41,736, while five deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours raised the toll to 2,042, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 402 were from the Jammu division and 684 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 388 novel coronavirus cases, including 69 travellers, followed by 199 in Jammu district and 107 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has now reached 9,390 in the Union Territory, while 1,30,304 patients have recovered so far, they said.

