Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 12 (PTI) Kerala reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases and 31 related deaths on Saturday and took the total infected to 65,20,213 and the toll of fatalities to 66,793 so far.

Of the 31, one was reported in the last 24 hours, four occurred in the last few days but were not recorded because of late receipt of documents and 26 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, said an official press release.

The Department of Health said in a press release that 22,050 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded the most cases with 217 followed by Kottayam with 145 and Kozhikode with 107.

Currently, there are 9,530 active cases out of which 9.5 per cent are in hospitals, according to the release.

Of those infected, three people came from outside the State, 1,028 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 53 is yet to be traced. Four health workers are among the infected.

Today, 2,037 people recuperated from the disease and took the total cured till date to 64,43,070.

