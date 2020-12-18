Palakkad (Kerala) [India], December 18 (ANI): Kerala Police on Friday arrested 11 workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxists) or CPI(M) for allegedly attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers and damaging a temple in Thrikkadeeri of Palakkad district.

All the arrested 11 workers have been remanded to 14 days' police custody.

Cherpulassery police have registered a case under IPC sections 153A (for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 308 (for attempt to murder).

According to police, the CPI(M) organised a victory march in Thrikkadeeri, during which they allegedly attacked the BJP-RSS workers at Parappankuzhi Subramanya Temple on Thursday night. (ANI)

