Gurugram, Jul 1 (PTI) Acting on orders of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, the district administration has sealed 11 restaurants and pubs in the famous sector 29 area here.

The board, after thorough enquiry, ordered sealing of these establishments found running without a Consent to Operate (CTO).

Following the orders, the Gurugram district administration appointed Satish Rohilla as duty magistrate and carried out the sealing drive.

The orders state that the establishments were operating a restaurant/bar units which is polluting in nature.

The establishments were visited by field officials along with Naib Tehsildars and duty magistrates and it was found that none of these had a CTO.

