Nadia, Jul 30 (PTI) Seven Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended along with four children in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Wednesday.

They were apprehended from Baranberia Niralapara in the Dhantala police station area of the district on Tuesday, an officer said.

All of them belong to Baliadanga village in Batiaghata police station area of Bangladesh's Khulna district, he said.

The group had entered India two years ago and was staying in Ahmedabad. They were caught when they were trying to return to Bangladesh through the border in Nadia, the officer said.

A case was registered at the Dhantala police station.

Raids are underway to trace their other associates, the police officer said.

