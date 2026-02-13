New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): On the last day of the first phase of the ongoing budget session, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up obituary references, questions and key government business on Friday, as per the List of Business.

The House will remember former MP Bhagwan Dass Rathor at the start of the session, making an obituary reference for the MP who died in January 2026. Afterwards, during the Question Hour, the union ministers will give oral replies to questions asked by various MPs.

Several Ministers, including those from the Ministries of Education, Culture, Health, Home Affairs, Law and Justice, Commerce and Industry and Textiles, will lay official papers on the Table of the House.

The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will present its report on "Holistic Development of India's Tourism Sector through Formal Skill Development, University-Level Courses and Professional Training for Guides, Hospitality and Eco-Tourism."

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav will make statements regarding the status of implementation of recommendations on mental health care and the functioning of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Union Minister Suresh Gopi will also make a statement on the government's action taken on recommendations pertaining to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Under Private Members' Business, resolutions will be moved on improving railway operations in Kerala, preserving and restoring historic forts in Maharashtra, and measures to reduce the pendency of court cases by simplifying perjury proceedings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed 'The Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026' after hours of discussions. The Bill seeks to amend the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.

The amendment seeks to avoid any future unwarranted complications arising from the continuity of three laws replaced by the Industrial Relations Code of 2020. These are the Trade Unions Act, 1926; the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946; and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, which relate to trade unions, industrial employment, and industrial disputes.

Many members, including Kodikunnil Suresh, Darshan Singh Choudhary, Kalyan Banerjee, Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Supriya Sule, Jagdambika Pal, Adv Chandrashekhar, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, have participated in the discussion.

Moreover, several other papers were laid on the Table of the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session by various Ministries. (ANI)

