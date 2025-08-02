Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 2 (ANI): At least 11 people were severely injured after a landslide occurred at Chamoli's Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project on Saturday, stated officials.

Around 300 workers were present at the site, with approximately 70 people in the vicinity of the falling rocks. Fortunately, everyone managed to run away and survive.

Eight workers received first aid, while 11 severely injured individuals were rushed to Koti Vivekanand Hospital.

Two of them require further medical attention, including an MRI, and will be transferred to Srinagar Medical College. The district administration has instructed THDC to ensure site security before resuming work.

"This morning, at the Vishnugad Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project near Helang, a landslide occurred at THDC's site with about 300 workers. Approximately 70 people were near the falling rocks. When the rocks fell, everyone ran away and survived... No casualties reported. Eight people received first aid at the THDC complex; eleven severely injured people were taken to Koti Vivekanand Hospital. One needs a plaster cast, another an MRI. They will be transferred to Srinagar Medical College for MRI reports to assess injuries," Tiwari told ANI.

He further stated that instructions were given to the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) to resume work after confirming site security.

"Instructions have been given to THDC that they will resume work only after confirming site security," he further added.

Meanwhile, on July 31, the Uttarakhand Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman stated that the state had witnessed no major losses due to heavy rainfall, further stating that district officials were on high alert and all necessary precautions were in place.

Addressing the impact of the rains, Suman said that while minor disruptions have occurred at a few locations, the Chardham Yatra route remains fully operational.

"There is no major loss anywhere at present, except in one or two places. Our Chardham Yatra route is fully open. The road between Sonprayag and Gaurikund in Munkutia is slightly obstructed due to debris, but we are able to clear it daily. When it rains, debris falls, and the road is closed temporarily. Once the rain stops, we clear the debris using machines and manpower deployed with full effort. Similarly, the road in Siro Bagad is closed briefly almost daily, but we are reopening it. Likewise, one road on the Gangotri Highway and one in Pithoragarh are closed, but all these roads will be opened today, with some already cleared. Action is underway to open the remaining closed roads," he said. (ANI)

