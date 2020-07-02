Nagpur, Jul 2 (PTI) Eleven more police personnel, including a woman officer, posted at the Nagpur Central Jail, tested coronavirus positive on Thursday, an official said.

With this, the count of COVID-19 cases reported from the jail went up to 64, which includes several inmates, he said.

Besides them, the wife of a policeman deployed at the jail was also found infected on Thursday, the official said.

On Wednesday, 44 persons, including police staffers and inmates of the jail, had tested COVID-19 positive, while on Tuesday, nine police personnel were found infected.

However, no prisoner tested positive on Thursday.

"Eleven police personnel, including a woman officer, tested positive for the infection in Nagpur central jail today. The wife of one policeman was also found infected," Nagpur Central Jail superintendent Anup Kumre told PTI.

There are total 1,800 inmates lodged in the jail, where 265 police personnel are posted on duty, he added.

Meanwhile, 63 persons tested COVID-19 positive in Nagpur district in the last 24 hours, which took its case count to 1,540. Of them, 1,276 patients have recovered, while 25 persons have died due to the infection so far, officials said.

