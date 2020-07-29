Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 29 (ANI): Mizoram reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the total cases in the state to 395, said the Department of Information and Public Relations of Mizoram government.

According to the official data, the state has 197 active cases in the state currently, while 198 people have been cured of the viral infection.

No deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

