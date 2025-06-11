New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): As the Government of India marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Ministry of Labour and Employment highlights its key achievements in labour welfare, social security, and public healthcare.

According to a release from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, three premier institutions in Hyderabad exemplify this transformation. The EPFO Regional Office, Barkatpura, has set new standards in service delivery through digital innovations, speedy claim settlements, and effective grievance redressal. With over 27 lakh accounts managed and 98 per cent of Pension on Higher Wages claims implemented, it stands as a national model of efficiency.

At Sanath Nagar, the ESIC Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital has emerged as a leader in public healthcare and medical education. Equipped with over 1,000 beds and advanced diagnostics, the campus serves more than 72 lakh beneficiaries with IT-enabled, patient-centric services.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Labour Welfare (DGLW) continues to uplift over 50 lakh unorganised workers through educational scholarships, healthcare assistance, and social protection, particularly in the Beedi, Cine, and mining sectors, the release added.

To provide an in-depth, ground-level understanding of these success stories, the Ministry is organising a Press Tour to Hyderabad from 11th - 14th June 2025. Journalists will have the opportunity to interact directly with officials, beneficiaries, and frontline service providers. Through guided walkthroughs, live demonstrations, and presentations, media representatives will witness how 11 years of focused governance have resulted in tangible, people-centric outcomes in the labour sector, the release added. (ANI)

