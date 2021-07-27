Kohima, Jul 27 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 27,472 on Tuesday as 110 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Five more patients died of coronavirus during the day, pushing the death toll to 550.

Forty-two people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered patients to 24,835, it said.

Dimapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 49, followed by Kohima (28), Mokukchung (13), and Kiphire, Longleng, and Mon (four each).

The recovery rate has dipped to 90.40 per cent from 90.61 per cent on Monday.

The state now has 1,316 active cases, while 771 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states so far.

Nagaland has tested over 2.57 lakh samples for COVID-19, while over 6.02 lakh people have been inoculated in the state.

