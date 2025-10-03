SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): A 1100-feet-deep tube well, constructed at a cost of Rs 36 lakh, was inaugurated on Friday at the Border Security Force (BSF) Campus in Lakhnour, promising a reliable supply of drinking water for BSF personnel and their families.

The inauguration ceremony was jointly conducted by Deputy Commissioner SAS Nagar, Komal Mittal, Additional Director General, BSF (Western Command), Satish S. Khandare, and Executive Engineer, Public Health, Ramanpreet Singh.

Undertaken by the Government of Punjab, the project is aimed at enhancing the availability and quality of potable water within the BSF campus and adjoining areas. With the commissioning of this facility, BSF personnel and their families will have assured access to a dependable supply of drinking water.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said the project reflects the collaborative efforts of the Punjab Government and the BSF towards community welfare. She also appreciated the concerned officials for ensuring the timely completion of the work.

Additional Director General Satish S. Khandare termed the initiative a significant step forward for the BSF campus, stating that it would greatly benefit the jawans and their families while serving as a fine example of civil-military cooperation.

Executive Engineer Ramanpreet Singh provided technical details, noting that the tube well has been commissioned strictly in line with prescribed standards and is fully capable of delivering a continuous supply of high-quality drinking water.

Senior BSF officers, representatives of the local administration, and other dignitaries were present at the inauguration. The successful completion of this project is expected to play a crucial role in addressing water scarcity in the area. (ANI)

