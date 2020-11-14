Kohima, Nov 14 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,750 on Saturday as 112 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Dimapur district reported the highest number of new cases at 109, followed by Kohima (two) and Mon (one). Thirty more people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Also Read | Muhurat Trading of Samvat 2077: Sensex Hit All-Time High; S&P, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank Among Firms Trading at Higher Rate.

The state now has 805 active coronavirus cases, while 8,794 people have been cured of the disease so far, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Fifty-four coronavirus patients have died so far, of which 46 due to the contagion, six due to other ailments, while the cause of death of two others is being investigated, he said.

Also Read | Phulparas Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: JD(U)’s Sheela Kumari Wins, Elected as MLA.

Ninety-seven patients have migrated to other states so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 90.19 per cent, he said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of active cases at 490, followed by Kohima (206) and Mon (86), the official said.

The state has so far conducted 1.04 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 64,247 RT-PCR, 34,816 TrueNat and 5,094 rapid antigen tests, Hangsing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)