Ahmedabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 1,124 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total of cases in the state to 1,87,240, the health department said.

With the death of six COVID-19 patients, the number of fatalities in the state rose to 3,797, it said.

At the same time, 995 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, raising the tally of recovered cases to 1,70,931.

This took the recovery rate to 91.29 per cent, said the department in its release.

As many as 52,973 coronavirus tests were conducted in Gujarat over the last 24 hours, at the rate of 814.97 tests per day per million population. The total number of samples tested is 67,87,440.

