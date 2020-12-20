Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,127 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

State Health Department said that 1,202 more people have recovered from the disease taking the count of those recovered to 7,84,117. With 14 more fatalities reported, the death toll in the state has risen to 11,968.

The state has 9,692 active cases of the novel coronavirus while 8,05,777 cases of the viral infection have been recorded so far.

Meanwhile, with 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,136. (ANI)

