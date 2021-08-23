Bengaluru, Aug 23 (PTI) Karnataka on Monday logged 1,151 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 29.38 lakh, while 10 deaths pushed the toll to 37,155.

The day also saw 1,442 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,82,331.

Active cases stood at 20,255, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 270 cases, but reported nil fatalities after a gap of many weeks, it said.

Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major COVID-19 hotspot with 236 fresh infections and three fatalities.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Udupi 137, Hassan 115, Mysuru 76, Kodagu 54 Tumakuru 44 and Chikkamagaluru 42.

Bidar, Bagalkote,Dharwad and Raichur districts reported zero infections and zero deaths.

Twenty four districts reported zero fatalities, it said.

A total of 1,06,364 samples were tested in the state on Monday, taking the total so far to 4.21 crore.

The number of those vaccinated in the state rose to 3.73 crore, with 3,58,775 people being inoculated on Monday, it said.

