New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) As many as 117 WiFi hotspots have been installed in the Laxmi Nagar Constituency, the Public Works Department (PWD) informed the Delhi Assembly last week.

Of the 117 hotspots, 89 have been installed at public places and 28 at bus stands, PWD minister Manish Sisodia informed the House during its budget session last week.

Responding to a written question asked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Laxmi Nagar, Abhay Verma, the PWD minister said installation of WiFi hotspots depends on the demand of residents and the elected members of the area.

The minister also informed the House that 1,951 CCTV cameras have been installed in of Laxmi Nagar constituency in Phase-1 and the process to install 2,047 more cameras in Phase-2 is on.

He added that the coronavirus pandemic has caused delays in the works in the last two years.

On March 25, the Delhi government's fifth status report for outcome budget 2021-22 showed 71 per cent of PWD projects "on track" and the rest to be "off track" based on key indicators.

According to the Outcome Budget Report, the projects "on track" included, installation of 1.33 lakh CCTV cameras till December 31, 2021 across the city and addition of 2,000 new WiFi hotspots - totalling now at 10,500.

