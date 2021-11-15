New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Twelve constables of Delhi Police were dismissed from service after serving over 10 years of duty following a departmental enquiry conducted in connection with the 2007 police recruitment exam, officials said on Sunday.

Police said the constables were posted in the PCR unit as drivers and had allegedly submitted forged driving licences and documents during the exam conducted by Delhi Police in 2007 in which over 81 candidates had appeared for the exam.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency in India: Parliamentary Panel Discusses Crypto Finance; Members Favour Regulating Exchanges Over Imposing Ban.

According to an official order by Delhi Police, the candidates were selected for the post subject to completion of codal formalities and genuineness of the driving licences and other relevant documents based on which they were issued appointment letters.

It further stated that one candidate who had registered for the 2007 exam had applied again for the post of driver in 2012 using the same licence issued by the Licensing Authority, Mathura.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody.

The official order signed by Pankaj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations and PCR) stated, "On verification conducted by DCP Recruitment… DCP Special Branch, the driving license was found not issued by the Licensing Authority Mathura. The verification report raised doubt about driving license in respect of all 81 candidates whose driver's licenses were received…dated 2008."

On direction of Delhi Police Commissioner, the matter was referred to Crime Branch for further inquiry, police said.

During the process of inquiry, several letters were sent to Licencing Authorities Administration, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police said a departmental enquiry was initiated during which it emerged that the 12 constables had submitted forged driving licence that was procured from Mathura to get employment in Delhi Police by adopting "deceitful means".

A case was also registered against the constables at Model Town police station last year, they said.

“They all gave their residential address of Mathura in their license, there's no record of their residence in Mathura. It shows that the constables procured licenses by adopting forged mean,” the order added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)