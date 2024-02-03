Kohima, Feb 3 (PTI) In a major feat, 12 countries have come together in signing the Asia Music Summit Kohima Declaration for the promotion of music and the music fraternity of Asia and beyond.

The declaration was signed on Saturday, the concluding day of the three-day 4th Asia Music Summit, an initiative of MusicConnect Asia, hosted and co-organised by Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA), government of Nagaland.

This is the first time India hosted the Asia Music Festival.

"The declaration is signed for the promotion of music and the music fraternity of Asia and beyond," stated the document inked by representatives of all the participating countries.

"The signatories of this declaration commit to promote perpetual peace, everlasting amity and cooperation that will contribute to mutual strength, solidarity and closer relationship," a statement said.

They also placed on record their appreciation to the government of Nagaland, TaFMA and MusiConnect Asia for making this declaration possible at the summit.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio while welcoming the "historic Kohima declaration" said "it commits to promote peace, amity and cooperation".

Summit core committee advisor Abu Metha said this was possible only due to the consistency of government policy, commitment to the music industry, years of building the foundations of the music fraternity and investments in the real stakeholders.

"This is indeed historic and generations will carry forward this legacy. Our youth will promote universal oneness and be ambassadors of humanity. Nagaland has done India proud," said Metha in a post on ‘X'.

The summit was inaugurated by Rio on February 1.

