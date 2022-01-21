Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Twelve more Covid related deaths were reported in Haryana on Friday as 9,655 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 8,92,550, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination, Administer 30 Lakh Doses Per Day For Last Mile Coverage Before Assembly Elections 2022.

So far, 10.154 people have died from the infection in the state.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says Mafias and Criminals are Running For Their Lives in New Uttar Pradesh and The Tranquility is Back in the Society.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 3,509 fresh cases.

Faridabad (911), Karnal (443), Panchkula (547), Sonipat (590), Ambala (451), Hisar (340) and Rewari (362) were among other districts affected by the surge in cases.

While four fatalities were reported from Yamunanagar, three were reported from Gurugram, two from Nuh while Panipat, Karnal and Faridabad, reported a fatality each, as per the bulletin.

The total active cases in the state were 62,016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)