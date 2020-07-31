Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): A total of 12 districts and 293 villages have been affected by the floods in Uttar Pradesh, according to the state government.

"12 districts and 293 villages are affected due to floods in Barabanki, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Azamgarh, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Khiri, Siddharthanagar and Balrampur districts," said Uttar Pradesh government.

As many as four rivers in the state are above the danger level, state government added.

A total of 16 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) are engaged in relief and rescue operations. (ANI)

