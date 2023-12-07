Hyderabad, December 7: Twelve MLAs took oath as Ministers in a fresh cabinet in Telangana along with new Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday in Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy became the first Congress Chief Minister of the youngest state in India. Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state that was formed in the year 2014.

Governor Soundarajan also administered the oath of office to Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarsimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Duddilia Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Poonam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, D Anasuya Seethakka, Tunmala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao also took oath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in Hyderabad. Telangana Government Formation 2023: Full List of Ministers in CM Revanth Reddy's Cabinet Who Took Oath Today.

Telangana Government Formation 2023

Hyderabad | Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, PPonnam Prabhakar, Surekha Konda and Anasuya Seethakka take oath as ministers in Telangana cabinet pic.twitter.com/nMOMxA9ITt — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Hyderabad | Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao inducted into the Telangana cabinet led by CM Revanth Reddy pic.twitter.com/bD9pWE3coR — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

#WATCH | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy with his newly inducted cabinet in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/g468C9rnJW — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Telangana's new CM and assured of all possible support to the state. "Congratulations to Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens," PM Modi said on X.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi who arrived in Hyderabad early this morning were also present for the swearing-in ceremony. Party leader Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present on the stage.

Folk artists performed outside Hyderabad's LB stadium ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy as Telangana CM. Iron barricades in front of the Chief Minister's office (Pragathi Bhavan) are being removed in Telangana. Earlier during the campaign, Revanth Reddy had said that he would remove it after Congress comes to power. Revanth Reddy Sworn In as New Telangana CM, Dalit Leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Takes Oath as Deputy CM (Watch Videos).

Earlier, posters of Anumula Revanth Reddy were plastered across Hyderabad city on Thursday ahead of him taking oath as chief minister of Telangana after the Congress party emerged victorious in the Telangana Assembly polls. Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy won by a margin of 32,532 votes in Kodangal against BRS's Patnam Narender Reddy. However, both BRS' leader KCR and Revanth Reddy lost Kamareddy's seat to BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy. After graduating from Osmania University, Revanth Reddy was an ABVP member while he was a student.

From being active in politics from the start, in 2007, Revanth Reddy was elected as a MLC as an independent candidate. Later, he joined the Telugu Desam Party. He won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45 percent. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, He again won from the same seat with a vote share of 39.06 per cent. He left the TDP and joined Congress in 2017.

He contested the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections from Kodangal as a Congress candidate but lost to the BRS (then TRS) candidate, marking his first defeat in any election. He won the seat of Malkajgiri in the 2019 general elections and became the MP by a margin of 10,919 votes.

In June 2021, he was appointed as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. BJP won eight seats and AIMIM got seven.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)