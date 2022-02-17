New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Twelve Pakistani prisoners were on Thursday repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah land border following completion of their sentences, the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said.

It said India attaches the highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including the early release and repatriation of Indian prisoners and fishermen from Pakistan.

"The government's persistent efforts, have succeeded in the release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen from Pakistan's custody in 2022 so far," the MEA said in a statement.

The Pakistan High Commission in India also said that 12 Pakistani nationals were repatriated on Thursday.

"In close coordination with @ForeignOfficePk as well as the Indian side, 12 Pakistan nationals, including 6 fishermen, who were under imprisonment in India, were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border on completion of their sentences," it tweeted.

The high commission said it will continue its efforts for the early repatriation of all those Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentences in India.

"Among those reuniting with their families in Pakistan today is a senior citizen (80 year plus), Muhammad Nazir s/o Fateh Din," it added.

