Saharanpur (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) As many as 12 kanwariyas were injured in the Teetro area here on Friday when the pickup van they were riding swerved to save a biker, police said.

The accident took place when the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) were headed for Haridwar from the Dubhar Kishanpura village here, SP Dehat Sagar Jain said.

When the pickup van carrying them reached near Chandpura village here, the driver suddenly applied brakes to save a biker, following which the passengers fell on the road and got injured, Jain said.

The accident victims suffered fractures in their hands and legs, he added.

The passersby rushed the injured to the primary health centre, from where those with serious injuries were referred to the Saharanpur district hospital, the SP said.

