Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb), Aug 13 (PTI) Twelve workers sustained burns when molten iron fell on them after a sudden boil in a furnace of an industrial unit in Mandi Gobindgarh here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night.

Among the injured, four workers were said to be critical and admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

The others were admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

