India News | 12-year-old Boy's Dead Body Recovered from North East Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The body of a 12-year-old boy was recovered on Saturday morning from North East Delhi's Ganga Vihar, police said.

As per the Delhi Police's statement, the body was lying inside Kudaddan and his face was smashed with a heavy stone H-Block, Ganga Vihar, Nala Road.

"SHO Gokalpuri along with Inspector Bineet Kumar and ASI Ramdass reached the spot and found the body was lying inside a garbage bin and his face was smashed with a heavy stone," said the Delhi Police.

A crime team was called at the spot and inspection of body and place of incident conducted.

"The body was sent to a mortuary. The statement of caller Babu Gupta, sanitary inspector MCD was recorded as he was the first to inform the police about the dead body," added the Delhi Police.

Later on, the body was identified as Ishu, a resident of Kacchi Colony, Ashok Vihar, Loni, Delhi aged 10-11 Years by his brother Nanhe," said the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police further informed that teams have been formed to work out the case and a few leads have been received on which the teams are working. (ANI)

