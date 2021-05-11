Tinsukia (Assam), May 11 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was on Tuesday killed in a grenade blast in Tinsukia district of Assam, a senior police officer said.

The victim, identified as Sujoy Hajong, was riding a bicycle when he found a grenade lying on the road at Hajong village in Jagun police station area of the district, he said.

"As he tried picking up the grenade, it went off and critically injured the boy," the officer said.

Hajong was immediately rushed to Margherita Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

"We do not know yet how the grenade landed there. We have launched an investigation and will find out the details soon. We will nab the culprit at the earliest," he added. PTI

