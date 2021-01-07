Surat, Jan 7 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat recorded 120 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said on Thursday evening.

On the other hand, 173 patients recovered during this period.

Surat city reported 101 new cases since Wednesday evening.

The district's caseload went up to 50,126, while with one fatality, the death toll rose to 1,142.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)