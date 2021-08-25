Bengaluru, Aug 25 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday logged 1,224 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 29.42 lakh, while 22 deaths pushed the toll to 37,206.

The day also saw 1,668 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,85,700.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Trooper on Leave Dies of Stone Hit in Rajouri District.

Active cases stood at 19,318, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 309 cases and three fatalities, it said.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 31,445 Cases, 215 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Test Positivity Rate Crosses 19%.

Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major COVID-19 hotspot with 217 fresh infections and six fatalities.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Udupi 130, Mysuru 102, Hassan 95 and Tumakuru 52.

Gadag district reported zero infections and zero deaths.

Twenty districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,95,966 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.25 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 3.83 crore, with 3,36,984 people being inoculated on Wednesday, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)