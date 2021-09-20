Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reprted 128 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the number of infected persons to 3,28,069 while one fresh death due to the virus took the toll to 4,417 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Also Read | India Has Capacity to Scale Up Pace of COVID-19 Vaccination, Says WHO.

Out of the fresh cases, 19 were from the Jammu division and 109 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Assaulted For Resisting Sexual Advances In Chennai; 17-Year-Old Accused Arrested.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 68 cases followed by 14 in Budgam district.

There are 1,461 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 322191, the officials said.

The death toll in J&K due to the pandemic rose to 4,417 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)