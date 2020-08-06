New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,299 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally of such cases in the city to over 1.41 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 4,059, authorities said.

Fifteen fatalities due to COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin released by the health department on Thursday.

Also Read | Beirut Blasts: CBIC Directs Customs, Agencies to Check if Explosive Materials Are Kept Safely in Warehouses And Ports Across India.

The city recorded 1,076 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday.

The number of active cases rose to 10,348 on Thursday from 10,072 the previous day.

Also Read | Pakistan Needs to Address Basic Issues Which Pertain to Effective Review, Fulfilment & Implementation of ICJ Judgement, MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

The death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,059 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,41,531 in Delhi, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)