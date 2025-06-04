Agartala, Jun 4 (PTI) A total of 13 Bangladesh nationals have been arrested in West Tripura's Hapania area, police said on Wednesday.

Out of the 13 Bangladeshis, two are women and the rest are men.

Also Read | Chenab Bridge Inauguration: From Making Cost To Distance, Know Key Facts About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in a rented accommodation near Tripura Medical College and Hospital at Hapania on Tuesday night and apprehended thirteen people, Amtali Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sakar Chandra Das said.

Initially, they claimed they were residents of Tripura's Gandacherra subdivision adjoining Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tract (CHT) and had come to Hapania for treatment.

Also Read | India Population Census To Begin From March 1, 2027, To Be Held in 2 Phases Along With Caste Enumeration.

"However, they could not produce any valid document substantiating their claim of being residents of Tripura. During search, we found some Bangladesh documents indicating that they were actually Bangladesh nationals.

"Accordingly, they were arrested for illegally entering India without valid documents," he said.

He said preliminary interrogation revealed they belong to Chakma and Mog communities.

"All the arrested Bangladesh nationals were handed over to Mobile Task Force (MTF), a dedicated wing of the state police for handling infiltration, for further investigation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)