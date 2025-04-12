Deoghar (Jharkhand), Apr 12 (PTI) Thirteen cybercriminals were arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Saturday.

They were arrested from Ghorpara forest within Sarwan police station limits on Friday.

Also Read | BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Launch Hisar-Ayodhya Flight During Haryana Visit on April 14.

"These cybercriminals were involved in online fraud. They deceived innocent people and siphoned off money from their accounts by posing as bank officials and customer care representatives," Deoghar DSP and district police spokesperson Laxman Prasad said.

In all, 13 mobile phones and several SIM cards were recovered from their possession, he said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Down: Meta-Owned Platform Suffers Outage in India, Users Unable To Send Messages and Upload Status.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)