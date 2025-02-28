Jamshedpur, Feb 28 (PTI) The police on Friday arrested 13 peddlers including a woman in Jharkhand's industrial city of Jamshedpur, a senior officer said.

Police recovered 150 gram of brown sugar valued at Rs 15 lakh was seized from their possession, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Subhadhish said.

Addressing a press conference here, the SP said the kingpin of the racket used to procure narcotic drugs from Orissa and Adityapur in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, and sell the contraband in Jugsalai and other parts of Jamshedpur through the arrested peddlers.

After getting information about some people engaged in peddling drugs in Jugsalai, the police formed a team to capture them.

The team conducted raids and arrested the 13 peddlers besides recovering from them the brown sugar, eight mobile phones, a weighing machine, Rs 7920 in cash, and other articles, the SP said.

Three of the arrested peddlers were also involved in a firing incident that took place recently in Jugsalai, Subhadhish said.

A local court remanded all the accused to judicial custody.

