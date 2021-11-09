Kohima, Nov 9 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday registered 13 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 31,951, an official said.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Dimapur, two from Kohima and one each from Kiphire and Wokha districts.

The death toll remained at 689 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded for the third consecutive day, the official said.

Fourteen patients recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,035, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the northeastern is currently at 94 per cent, he said.

Nagaland now has 180 active cases, while 1,047 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

Over 4 lakh sample tests have so far been conducted for the infection, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 12,23,395 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,14,814 people till Monday.

