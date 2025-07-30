Yamunanagar (Hry), Jul 30 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy died due to electrocution while trying to retrieve a kite that got stuck in high-tension electric wires in this Haryana district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Dharamkot village on Tuesday, they said, adding that two other boys had a narrow escape.

Police said the victim died due to severe burns caused by an electric shock.

He was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

