Karimganj (Assam) [India], March 6 (ANI): Two persons were caught after around 1317 kg of ganja was seized from a vehicle near the Churaibari police watch post in Assam's Karimganj district near the Tripura border on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the officials, the apprehended persons were identified as Balbir Singh and Vijay Kumar Singh.

"Based on reliable inputs, a team of Karimganj district police intercepted a truck at the Churaibari checkpoint along the Assam-Tripura border on Tuesday," they said.

During checking, the police team recovered 439 packets containing 1317 kg of ganja from the secret chamber of the truck, the police said, adding that the vehicle was coming from Tripura's side.

"We have apprehended two persons and the market value of the seized ganja is several crores of rupees," a police officer of Karimganj district said.

Further investigation is underway.

Following the crackdown, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform 'X' and lauded the state police for the action.

"Based on reliable inputs, a vehicle was intercepted at Churaibari checkpoint by @karimganjpolice and 439 packets containing 1,317 kg Ganja was recovered. Two people have been apprehended in this connection and further investigation is underway. Well done @assampolice !" Sarma wrote in a post on Tuesday. (ANI)

