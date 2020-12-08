Bhopal, Dec 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 2,17,302, health officials said.

With 11 more people succumbing, the pandemic's death toll rose to 3,358, they said.

Also Read | Mysterious Disease in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru: Lead, Nickel Content in Drinking Water and Milk Caused Infections, Suggests Preliminary Findings.

A total of 1,497 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,00,664.

Of new fatalities, five died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Khargone, Ratlam, Raisen and Panna districts, the official said.

Also Read | India Mobile Congress 2020: India to Be Ready for Complete 5G Usage in 2-3 Years, Says Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.

Of 1,345 new cases, Indore accounted for 516 and Bhopal 315.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 46,476, including 792 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 34,525 with 533 fatalities.

Indore now has 5,145 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 3,121.

With 29,985 samples being tested in the state since Monday evening, the overall number of tests rose to 39.91 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,17,302, new cases 1,345, death toll 3,358, recovered 2,00,664, active cases 13,280, number of people tested so far 39,91,537.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)