Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Union for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav released nine cheetahs received from Botswana into quarantine enclosures at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The animals will undergo an acclimatisation and health monitoring phase before their gradual release into the larger landscape.

In a post on X, Yadav announced the arrival of the nine cheetahs, six females and three males from Botswana.

"After eight cheetahs from Namibia were first reintroduced to India on September 17, 2022, and 12 were brought from South Africa in February 2023, I am thrilled to announce the arrival of nine cheetahs from Botswana -- 6 females and 3 males -- at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. With a thriving population of 39 cheetahs in India, including 28 India-born cubs, the ambitious Project Cheetah, undertaken under the environmentally-conscious leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has been a great success," he said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Bhupender Yadav said, "We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi. Under his vision and guidance, this has been possible. I am also thankful to the Government of Botswana and the officials who supported us in this cheetah revival programme."

In December 2024, the Government of India initiated formal discussions with the Government of the Republic of Botswana for sourcing cheetahs, to further strengthen Project Cheetah, India's flagship wildlife restoration programme. The proposal was formally advanced by Bhupender Yadav, in consultation with Mr. Boipuso Wynter Mmolotsi, Minister of Environment and Tourism, Republic of Botswana, according to a release.

Botswana agreed to partner with India, considering India's comprehensive Action Plan for Cheetah Reintroduction. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to strengthening global cheetah conservation efforts and creating an additional secure population of the species outside its traditional African range, increasing their long-term resilience.

To operationalise the partnership, an Indian delegation visited Botswana in September 2025. The visit focused on mapping out the operational modalities, transport logistics, and regulatory clearances in line with international wildlife translocation standards. Following due scientific assessment, eight cheetahs were identified and captured from the Ghanzi region of Botswana. The cheetahs were subsequently transported approximately 700 kilometres by road to Gaborone under continuous veterinary supervision.

In November 2025, during the visit of President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to Botswana, the eight cheetahs were formally handed over to the Government of India. They were released into quarantine enclosures at Mokolodi Nature Reserve.

An Indian delegation visited Botswana later in November 2025 to review quarantine arrangements, assess enclosure conditions, and ensure readiness for international transfer. In December 2025, a Botswana delegation visited India to review final logistical preparations and to observe ongoing cheetah conservation efforts at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, the release added.

On February 27, 2026, the cheetahs were transported from Mokolodi Nature Reserve to Gaborone Airport. With the support of the Indian Air Force, the animals were airlifted to Gwalior, India, in a controlled and monitored environment to ensure their safety and well-being throughout the journey. Upon arrival in India, the cheetahs were transferred by helicopter to Kuno National Park.

Project Cheetah continues to progress with strengthened global partnerships and robust scientific oversight. The successful arrival of the Botswana cheetahs reinforces India's resolve to create a sustainable, free-ranging cheetah population and to contribute meaningfully to global conservation efforts. (ANI)

