Ranchi, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Sunday said the central budget for 2021-22 fiscal has increased the allocation to the health sector by a whopping 137 per cent.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters here he said the budget will help farmers, women, youth as well as the elderly.

He said that several measures have been taken for the welfare of the poor and women empowerment.

So far eight crore women in the country have benefited from the Ujjwala scheme and it has been proposed to add one crore additional new beneficiaries in the budget.

Munda said that the one-country-one ration scheme launched for migrant labourers will be linked to a portal. He said that 137 per cent increase has been made in the budget to strengthen health facilities in the country.

He said that 112 ambitious districts have been included under Mission Nutrition 2.0, which also includes many districts of Jharkhand.

He said that education and research have been promoted in the budget.

