Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported nine COVID-19 fatalities, which took the death toll to 3,141, while the total coronavirus case count rose to 2,87,719 with 1,392 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

While two deaths were reported from Rohtak and Kurukshetra districts, a fatality each was reported from Kaithal, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Ambala districts.

Among the districts that registered a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (324), Karnal (180), Panchkula (169), Ambala (139), Faridabad (116) and Kurukshetra (112), the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 9,120. The recovery rate is 95.74 per cent, it said. PTI SUN VSD

