Hyderabad, May 10: All rail passengers travelling to Delhi from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be sent to mandatory quarantine for 14 days, according to South Central Railway.

"All rail passengers travelling to Delhi from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are being sent to mandatory quarantine for 14 days," read an official statement by South Central Railway. Indian Railways to Fine Rail Passengers Up to Rs 500 for Not Wearing Masks on Railway Premises.

"Any person who has been successfully vaccinated (two doses) and produces certificate to the effect or having negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72hours prior to undertaking the journey) shall be allowed home quarantine for seven days," added the statement.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing a surge in number of COVID-19 infections. While Andhra Pradesh reported 14,986 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 84 deaths, Telangana currently has a total of 65,757 active cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)