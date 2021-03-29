New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): As many as fourteen persons have been taken into police custody on Sunday for alleged illegal gambling following a raid at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur.

Police said that Rs 1.12 lakhs in cash, 6,100 coins worth Rs 30,50,000, valuing each coin at Rs 500 and 30 sets of cards were recovered during the raid.

Police acted on the information that a gambling session was is in place at the hotel. They have earlier received information that casino owners are using hotels and farmhouses for illegal gambling following shut down of casinos in Mumbai, Goa, Nepal due to the pandemic induced lockdown.

During the raid, 14 accused persons including five males and nine females were found involved playing casino through gambling chips and cards. Out of the accused, four women are from Nepal and one woman is from Punjab while all men are from Delhi NCR.

Police said that chips were used as transaction currency during the game and actual cash payment was done the next day.

Accordingly, a case was registered under Delhi Public Gambling Act 1955 at Police Station VK South and further investigation is being conducted.

Further interrogation is being carried out to obtain more information. (ANI)

