Thane, January 19: A pre-wedding celebration in Kalyan turned into a medical emergency over the weekend after approximately 125 people suffered from suspected food poisoning. The incident, which occurred during a traditional 'haldi' ceremony, left dozens hospitalized and forced the families to indefinitely postpone the wedding scheduled for Sunday. The ceremony took place on Sunday evening at a private housing complex within the Khadakpada police station limits. Guests were served a traditional meal late in the evening, but the festivities quickly turned into chaos. Within hours of the feast, several attendees began complaining of acute nausea, severe vomiting, and stomach discomfort.

According to local authorities, the scale of the incident triggered panic as guests were rushed to nearby hospitals and clinics in Kalyan, while others who had already departed for home sought treatment in Ambernath and Murbad. The bride was among those most severely affected by the suspected contamination. Family members reported that she suffered from extreme weakness and was unable to stand or walk, necessitating her hospitalization. Given the medical condition of the bride and several close relatives, the family made the difficult decision to cancel the wedding ceremonies planned for the following day. Telangana Food Poisoning: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Chicken and Fish Consumption During New Year 2026 Celebration in Bhavani Nagar.

The family estimated financial losses between ₹10 lakh and ₹12 lakh due to the sudden cancellation of the venue, catering, and other arrangements. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kalyan Zone-III), Atul Zende, confirmed that while nearly 125 people were affected, most have been discharged and are currently in stable condition. "All of them received timely treatment and have returned home," Zende stated on Monday. Food Poisoning in Chhindwara: 2 Dead in Madhya Pradesh After Eating Sweets Found in Unattended Bag, Probe Launched.

The Khadakpada police have launched a formal inquiry into the incident. Preliminary reports indicate that the food was supplied by a caterer based in Ahmedabad. Investigating officers have called the catering team for questioning and have collected food samples from the venue for laboratory examination. Authorities are awaiting the results of the medical reports and food analysis before filing a formal case against the responsible parties.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The New Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).