Guwahati, Mar 16 (PTI) As many as 21 illegal constructions have been identified in animal corridors of Kaziranga National Park (KNP), out of which 14 have already been demolished, Forest and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidya informed the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to an unstarred question of the Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia (Congress), the minister said nine animal corridors connecting the Park with Karbi Anglong across National Highway 37 had been identified.

Out of the nine, two fall under Bokakhat revenue circle of Golaghat district and the rest under Koliabor revenue circle in Nagaon district.

Suklabaidya also said 21 illegal constructions have been identified in the animal corridors.

These constructions are in contravention of a Supreme Court order of April 12, 2019, preventing permission for any new construction on private lands which form part of the nine identified animal corridors from the date of pronouncement of the order.

Among the three illegal constructions in Golaghat district, two have been demolished, while all four such constructions in East Karbi Anglong district are yet to be pulled down, the minister said.

Out of the 14 illegal constructions in Nagaon district, 12 have already been demolished, he added.

