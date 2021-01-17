Hathras (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) A criminal, who had escaped from police custody 14 months ago, was arrested after he got injured in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Sunday, officials said.

Accused Sagir Khan carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest and was apprehended after the gunfight with a team of Sikandrarau police station officials and Special Operations Group (SOG), a senior officer said.

“The accused got injured in the gunfight and has been admitted to the district hospital here for treatment. On November 23, 2019, he was brought to a Hathras court from Aligarh jail for hearing in a case. He had escaped police custody while returning to Aligarh,” Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

A separate FIR was lodged against Khan at the Civil Lines police station in Aligarh. The Aligarh police had then announced the Rs 25,000 reward on his arrest, Jaiswal said.

“Khan had been booked in the past also in serious cases under the Arms Act, the Gangsters Act, attempt to murder, among others,” the district police chief said.

Following the gunfight, the Hathras police have seized the accused's illegal pistol and some ammunition while his motorcycle, which does not have a registration number, was also impounded, he said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against him at Sikandrarau police station here and further proceedings were being carried out, Jaiswal said, adding he has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team involved in the operation.

