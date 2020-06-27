Leh, Jun 27 (PTI) Fourteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 960 on Saturday, while the number of active cases dropped to 405, with 87 more COVID-19 patients getting discharged after recovery, health department officials said.

Of the fresh virus cases, nine were reported in Kargil district and five in Leh district, they said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of 2.4 Magnitude Reported in Rohtak: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

With this, the total number of cases in Ladakh -- 701 in Kargil and 259 in Leh -- has increased to 960, the officials said.

One person from Leh had died of the disease, they added.

Also Read | Ahmed Patel Grilled For Hours by ED at His Residence in Connection to Sterling Biotech Case.

Seventy patients were discharged after recovery in Kargil, while 17 patients recovered in Leh district, the officials said.

So far, 554 patients have recovered from the infection in both the districts, including 400 in Kargil, the officials said.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ladakh has dropped to 405 -- 104 in Leh and 301 in Kargil -- and the condition of all of them is “stable,” they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)