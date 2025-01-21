New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Describing it as "another mighty blow to Naxalism", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said 14 Naxalites were killed in a joint operation by the CRPF, SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

With the resolve for a Naxal-free India and joint efforts of security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today, Shah said.

Also Read | Kerala: Infant Suffers Uneasiness During Flight; Dies at Hospital in Angamaly.

"Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border," Shah wrote on X.

An official said the Maoists were killed in a fresh exchange of fire that took place late Monday and early Tuesday morning in a forest under the Mainpur police station area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Under Trump 2.0: Will Donald Trump’s Return Impact Indian Techies Working in US With H-1B Visas? Know Where US President, Elon Musk and His Other Supporters Stand on Issue of Hiring Foreign Talent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)