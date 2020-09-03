New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The rates branch of the Railway Board has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with as many as 14 of its officials, including top officers involved in policy decisions on freight marketing, being sent to home quarantine after one of them was found positive for the disease on September 2.

However, all the officials are expected to continue working from home during the quarantine period, officials said.

All the 14 officials are involved in freight marketing and are under the traffic commercial directorate of the Railway Board.

The official, who had last attended office at Rail Bhavan, the railway headquarters in Central Delhi, had been in contact with these officials. He was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive on September 2, making him the 74th such case at the Rail Bhavan.

The officials will be on home quarantine till September 10, according to a letter to the District Magistrate by the Railway Board informing them of the case and the steps taken therewith.

“The officials as per list are advised to proceed on self home quarantine as per Ministry of Health directive and closely monitor their health. In case they develop any symptoms of COVID-19 as notified by M/A Health, they may also go for COVID testing and intimate the advice tendered by the Medical Officer and report development from time to time. If no symptoms are noticed till 10.09.2020, i.e. the end of their quarantine period. Officials may resume reporting to the office from 11.09.2020 as per roster,” the letter stated.

According to a recent DoPT order, the officials who are in quarantine will be treated as being on special casual leave.

